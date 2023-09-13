Back to blog

Jaskirat Singh Randhawa

Sr. Product Manager, Compute, Fastly

Jaskirat is a Senior Product Manager for Compute. He focuses on empowering developers to build and deploy apps with the powers of WebAssembly on Compute. Prior to product management, he had a background in engineering, art, design and software development.

  • Announcing standard Go support for Fastly Compute

    Jaskirat Singh Randhawa

    Fastly now offers support for the standard Go compiler for the Go SDK v1 on Fastly Compute. Developers can now unlock more possibilities for app development.

    Product
    + 2 more
