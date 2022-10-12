Jay Coley
Senior Security Architect, Fastly
After spending time in the U.S. military, Prolexic Technologies – the first full cloud DDoS mitigation platform – Akamai Technologies, and more recently Trend Micro, Jay Coley brings over 25 years of security experience to Fastly. Jay's role is to increase industry focus and visibility on the Fastly Edge platform as a fully-fledged security vendor in EMEA.
Are APIs the Key to Digital Innovation or a Trojan Horse?
Jay Coley
In this new report, we surveyed 235 IT and cybersecurity professionals across Europe to shed light on the state of API security.SecurityIndustry insights
Secure multi-cloud environments: Enterprise journey to the cloud
Jay Coley
As organizations go through a digital transformation of their processes and how they engage with their customers, they are often ready for a multi-cloud environment.Security+ 2 more