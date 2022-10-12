Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Jay Coley

Senior Security Architect, Fastly

After spending time in the U.S. military, Prolexic Technologies – the first full cloud DDoS mitigation platform – Akamai Technologies, and more recently Trend Micro, Jay Coley brings over 25 years of security experience to Fastly. Jay's role is to increase industry focus and visibility on the Fastly Edge platform as a fully-fledged security vendor in EMEA.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025