Jeff Fiser
Senior Site Reliability Engineer supporting Fastly's PKI and secrets infrastructure, Fastly
Jeff Fiser has a diverse career in Site Reliability and Infrastructure Engineering. Past employers include FireEye, Symantec, University of Oregon, and PeaceHealth. Jeff has a passion for integrating systems, improving operational agility, and learning something new. When not working Jeff enjoys testing his skills as a golfer, white hat hacker, and artist.
Enhanced Monitoring for Fastly's CA
A trusted certification authority should employ comprehensive logging and monitoring -- which is what we strived for when creating Certainly.Product+ 2 more