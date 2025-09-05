Joe Williams
Principal Engineer, Fastly
Joe operates computers at Fastly, primarily focusing on the intersection of data analysis, automation, traffic engineering, performance and networking. Prior to joining Fastly built DDoS mitigation systems, DNS infrastructure and load balancers at companies like ngrok and GitHub, and holds patents in network engineering.
Powering PyPI with Advanced Traffic Engineering
Joe Williams, Stephen Strowes
PyPI serves millions daily. See how Fastly’s Individual Provider Anycast unlocks faster, smarter routing for Python’s package index.CDN & Delivery+ 4 more