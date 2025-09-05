Back to blog

Joe Williams

Principal Engineer, Fastly

Joe operates computers at Fastly, primarily focusing on the intersection of data analysis, automation, traffic engineering, performance and networking. Prior to joining Fastly built DDoS mitigation systems, DNS infrastructure and load balancers at companies like ngrok and GitHub, and holds patents in network engineering.

