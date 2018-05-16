Jose Enrique Hernandez is currently the SOC Manager at Fastly. He started his professional career at Prolexic Technologies (now Akamai) in DDoS, fighting attacks from Anonymous and Lulzsec against Fortune 100 companies. As an engineering co-founder of Zenedge, (acquired by Oracle) he helped build technologies to fight bots and web application attacks. While working at Splunk as a Security Architect, he built and released an auto-mitigation framework that has been used to automatically fight attacks in large organizations. In the past, he has helped build security operation centers as well as run a public threat intelligence service.