Jose Enrique Hernandez
SOC Manager
Jose Enrique Hernandez is currently the SOC Manager at Fastly. He started his professional career at Prolexic Technologies (now Akamai) in DDoS, fighting attacks from Anonymous and Lulzsec against Fortune 100 companies. As an engineering co-founder of Zenedge, (acquired by Oracle) he helped build technologies to fight bots and web application attacks. While working at Splunk as a Security Architect, he built and released an auto-mitigation framework that has been used to automatically fight attacks in large organizations. In the past, he has helped build security operation centers as well as run a public threat intelligence service.
Recent Drupal Vulnerabilities
Jose Enrique Hernandez
Hours after Drupal released a patch in April, 2018, attackers had already created and shared proof-of-concept exploit code resulting in over one million vulnerable sites. This news came four weeks after disclosure of Drupalgeddon 2, which was another major remote code execute vulnerability. Installing patches and updating your WAF rules can help you prevent attackers from exploiting this vulnerability to take control of your servers.