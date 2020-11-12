Julien Maingard
Sales Engineers Manager, EMEA
Julien Maingard leads the team of sales engineers in EMEA at Fastly. He has been a sales engineer for 15 years in the performance management and CDN industries. In that time, he has helped a wide range of organisations improve the performance and reliability of their online applications.
The three things to keep in mind as you prepare for peak
Julien Maingard, Lindsay Morris
Peak traffic is going to be on overdrive this year, and your ecommerce site needs to be prepared — but it’s not as hard as you might think. A good game plan should include these three best practices.Industry insights