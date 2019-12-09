Kat Diamantine
Supply Chain Manager
Kat Diamantine is the Supply Chain Manager at Fastly where she oversees the annual Capex budget, procurement and hardware lifecycle, vendor management, and global logistics. Prior to Fastly, Kat got her start at EdgeCast Networks, now Verizon Media.
How Rack and Roll lets us grow our network with purpose
Kat Diamantine, Davin Camara
Rack and Roll is our new, scalable process for building and delivering POPs worldwide. From concept to go-live, discover how we build and ship our servers to expand our global network.Edge network+ 3 more