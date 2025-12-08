Back to blog

Kat Marchán

Staff Software Engineer, WebAssembly

Kat has been involved in the JavaScript world for a long time, most notably as the lead dev for the NPM CLI for several years. These days, she largely works on Rust-based open source projects and dev tooling, and on a variety of WebAssembly-related projects at Fastly.

  • Unparalleled Performance: Bring Your C++ Logic to the Edge

    Kat Marchán, Sy Brand

    Bring your C++ logic to the edge with the Beta Fastly Compute SDK. Achieve unparalleled, near-native performance, low-latency, and enhanced security via WebAssembly (Wasm).

