Katherine Flavel
Director, Engineering
Kate leads the compiler engineering team at Fastly, and works on the design and implementation of the VCL language. Previously she worked on tooling for language development, including lexical analysis and a performant regular expression engine.
-
Unicode in VCL
Katherine Flavel
There's more to life than just the Latin alphabet. Because we’re a global platform with humans using all kinds of writing systems, recently we added the ability to write synthetic responses — e.g. a web page with an error message — in UTF-8 in Fastly VCL. In this post, Engineering Director Katherine Flavel shares some of the behind-the-scenes work to show how we did that.Engineering