Kay Sawada

Senior Enterprise Serverless Architect, Fastly

Kay joined Fastly in 2023 as a Serverless Architect, supporting customers in the APAC region with their edge serverless projects. His work centers on the engineering challenges of building and deploying serverless applications at the edge. Kay is keen to discuss the practical aspects of edge computing and its applications.

