Kay Sawada
Senior Enterprise Serverless Architect, Fastly
Kay joined Fastly in 2023 as a Serverless Architect, supporting customers in the APAC region with their edge serverless projects. His work centers on the engineering challenges of building and deploying serverless applications at the edge. Kay is keen to discuss the practical aspects of edge computing and its applications.
Building an actually secure MCP Server with Fastly Compute
Build a secure, scalable MCP Server with Fastly Compute. Learn to address vulnerabilities and ensure reliable performance for your LLM applications.Compute+ 4 more