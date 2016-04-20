Kimmie is the Vice President of Product Growth at Fastly, leading growth and monetization strategies for Fastly's products and services. Previously at Salesforce, Six Apart, and Looksmart, Kimmie has more than 15 years of experience in product management, product strategy, and user experience in both consumer and enterprise companies. In her free time, she obsesses over design, food, and travels.

Compute@Edge: Serverless Insights by Company | Fastly Kimmie Nguyen Vox Media, Mux, and PerimeterX share how Compute is unlocking performance, agility, and creativity across their organizations. April 14, 2021 Customers Compute

Introducing the next generation of the Fastly control panel Kimmie Nguyen We know our customers need complete visibility into what’s happening with their applications; with Fastly, we strive to give you instant feedback at the edge, allowing you to innovate and iterate in real time. With that in mind, we’re pleased to announce the next generation of the Fastly control panel. July 21, 2016 Product

Fastly + Drupal: better than ever Kimmie Nguyen, Mark Loewenstein We’re pleased to announce the Alpha release of our Drupal 8 module, which allows for an even tighter integration with core Fastly features. We look forward to feedback from the Drupal community. For those attending DrupalCon May 9-13, swing by booth 603 to learn more. May 09, 2016