Kimmie Nguyen
Vice President of Product Growth
Kimmie is the Vice President of Product Growth at Fastly, leading growth and monetization strategies for Fastly's products and services. Previously at Salesforce, Six Apart, and Looksmart, Kimmie has more than 15 years of experience in product management, product strategy, and user experience in both consumer and enterprise companies. In her free time, she obsesses over design, food, and travels.
Compute@Edge: Serverless Insights by Company | Fastly
Kimmie Nguyen
Vox Media, Mux, and PerimeterX share how Compute is unlocking performance, agility, and creativity across their organizations.CustomersCompute
Introducing the next generation of the Fastly control panel
Kimmie Nguyen
We know our customers need complete visibility into what’s happening with their applications; with Fastly, we strive to give you instant feedback at the edge, allowing you to innovate and iterate in real time. With that in mind, we’re pleased to announce the next generation of the Fastly control panel.Product
Fastly + Drupal: better than ever
Kimmie Nguyen, Mark Loewenstein
We’re pleased to announce the Alpha release of our Drupal 8 module, which allows for an even tighter integration with core Fastly features. We look forward to feedback from the Drupal community. For those attending DrupalCon May 9-13, swing by booth 603 to learn more.
Introducing Professional Services and Support Plans
Kimmie Nguyen
As a company, we’re centered around support and service. We were founded by operations engineers, for operations engineers, who set out to create the support experience they always wanted from a vendor. With that in mind, we’re pleased to announce our new Support Plans and Professional Services Packages.