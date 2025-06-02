Kip Compton joined Fastly in January 2024 as Chief Product Officer and has served as our Chief Executive Officer since June 2025. Prior to joining Fastly, Mr. Compton served as the Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development of the Cisco Networking business from 2020 to August 2023, where he led teams responsible for strategy, portfolio management, investments and acquisitions. Prior to that, he held various roles at Cisco since January 2006. Mr. Compton brings more than 25 years of senior leadership experience driving innovation in cloud, video, Internet of Things (IoT) and networking. He has a long and proven track record of growing teams and businesses, including creating partnerships and investments to drive growth and open new markets. Mr. Compton holds both a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

