Lakshmi Sharma has been building dynamic product organizations for decades, having most recently served as the Director of Product Management for Networking at Google Cloud, where the end-to-end customer experience for network solutions crossing multiple industries was a key responsibility. With extensive experience across infrastructure, cloud, and security organizations, including product and engineering leadership roles at Target Corporation, Cisco, and Juniper Networks, she joined Fastly to focus on the delivery, security, and edge compute portfolio. Sharma will focus on the long-term product roadmap and innovation that empowers Fastly customers to develop, deliver, and secure modern distributed applications.

Yes, of course we’re faster. But we’re also more secure. Lakshmi Sharma Stop choosing between speed and security. Here’s how Fastly customers get better security AND improve performance (and reduce complexity and save money too). August 23, 2023 Company news + 6 more

Simpler, Better Pricing with Fastly Lakshmi Sharma Starting today we are officially launching simplified, flat-rate packages that get you more across Network Services, Security, and Compute offerings. It’s simple to try and buy Fastly with predictable billing. June 13, 2023 Product + 2 more

Interview with HUMAN CEO Tamer Hassan Lakshmi Sharma Fastly announced a reseller partnership with HUMAN Security, Inc. to better safeguard enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud. We sat down with HUMAN CEO and Co-founder Tamer Hassan to learn more about bots, and what HUMAN is doing to protect its customers from the threat. September 01, 2022 Platform + 2 more

Fastly acquires Glitch for "yes code" at edge | Fastly Lakshmi Sharma Fastly is thrilled to announce it has acquired Glitch, with plans to continue fostering one of the most beloved developer communities on the web today. May 19, 2022 Company news