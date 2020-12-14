Laura Thomson is SVP of Engineering at Fastly. Prior to Fastly, Laura spent more than a decade at Mozilla in a variety of engineering leadership roles, and has worked as a software engineer, company founder, consultant and computer science academic. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Internet Society, where she currently serves as Treasurer. She previously served on the board of ISRG, the nonprofit that operates Let’s Encrypt. She has written several books on various open source technologies, including the best-selling PHP and MySQL Web Development (with Luke Welling). Laura has contributed to many open source projects. In addition, she has spoken at dozens of conferences worldwide on a variety of technology topics. Laura is from Melbourne, Australia, but now lives in Maryland, USA.