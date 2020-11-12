Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Lindsay Morris

Solutions Marketing Manager

Lindsay is on the solutions marketing team at Fastly, focused on the financial services vertical.

  • PayPal: secure payments at the edge | Fastly

    Lindsay Morris

    Online payments giant PayPal uses Fastly’s edge platform to deliver a more secure, faster, and more reliable user experience at a time when digital payments are surging.

    Customers
    Compute

  • The three things to keep in mind as you prepare for peak

    Julien Maingard, Lindsay Morris

    Peak traffic is going to be on overdrive this year, and your ecommerce site needs to be prepared — but it’s not as hard as you might think. A good game plan should include these three best practices.

    Industry insights
Fastly
© Fastly 2025