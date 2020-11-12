Lindsay Morris
Solutions Marketing Manager
Lindsay is on the solutions marketing team at Fastly, focused on the financial services vertical.
-
PayPal: secure payments at the edge | Fastly
Lindsay Morris
Online payments giant PayPal uses Fastly’s edge platform to deliver a more secure, faster, and more reliable user experience at a time when digital payments are surging.CustomersCompute
-
The three things to keep in mind as you prepare for peak
Julien Maingard, Lindsay Morris
Peak traffic is going to be on overdrive this year, and your ecommerce site needs to be prepared — but it’s not as hard as you might think. A good game plan should include these three best practices.Industry insights