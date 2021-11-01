Lizzy Brophy
Product Marketing Manager, Compute@Edge, Fastly
Lizzy Brophy is a product marketing manager at Fastly, focused on messaging and go-to-market strategy for Compute@Edge. She previously worked in product and lifecycle marketing at InVision. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the Rocky Mountains, either skiing or hiking depending on the season.
Compute is now available to all with a free trial
Compute is now available for everyone to use, and we’re throwing in free credits so you can explore the platform with no strings attached. Read on for a crash course in how to stand up an experiment and experience the flexibility, security, and power of Compute for yourself.Compute