Lloyd Tanaka is a Senior Content Marketing Manager at Fastly, with more than 30 years in technology marketing. He joined Fastly from Check Point Software Technologies, a leader in cybersecurity, where he engaged with global marketing and product teams on developing content and corporate messaging. Headed up a cybersecurity news and thought-leadership insights website targeting C-level executives. Prior to Check Point, he was a senior copywriter for Firewood Marketing, working with clients such as Google and LinkedIn on their digital content initiatives.