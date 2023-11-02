Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Lucas Olslund

Performance Marketing Associate, Fastly

Lucas Olslund is a Performance Marketing Associate at Fastly. He specializes in comparing the performance of Fastly’s products across various applications. Lucas graduated with a degree in Computer Science from ASU and previously interned at Alarm.com, developing enterprise APIs. With a solid background in software engineering and data analysis, he's excited to now be focusing on edge cloud performance analysis and optimization.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025