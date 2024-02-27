Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Luke Wagner

Distinguished Engineer, Fastly

Luke Wagner is a Distinguished Engineer at Fastly, working on WebAssembly standards and evolution. Before joining Fastly, Luke worked for more than a decade at Mozilla on Firefox, the JavaScript engine, performance, security and Web standards. During this time, Luke co-created WebAssembly and led the implementation in Firefox. Luke is a co-chair of the W3C WebAssembly Working Group and is currently leading the WebAssembly Component Model proposal.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025