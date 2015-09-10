Maarten Van Horenbeeck is the Vice President of Security Engineering at Fastly. He is also a Board member, and former Chairman, of the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), the largest association of security teams, counting 300 members in over 70 countries. Prior to his work at Fastly, Maarten managed the Threat Intelligence team at Amazon, and worked on the security teams at Google and Microsoft. Maarten has a master's degree in Information Security from Edith Cowan University, and is currently pursuing a Masters degree in International Relations. When not working, he enjoys backpacking, sailing and collecting first edition travel literature.

Secure comms & Fastly advisories reminder | Fastly
Maarten Van Horenbeeck
We publish our security advisories to address vulnerabilities discovered on our own platform, as well as significant security vulnerabilities that affect the wider internet community.
November 22, 2016

Best practices for protecting your domain
Maarten Van Horenbeeck
We continuously work on making the edge more secure, and develop features you can leverage to protect your applications. However, in order for you to benefit from these investments, there are steps you should take at the crucial stage where traffic is handed off to the CDN. In this post, Director of Security Engineering Maarten Van Horenbeeck discusses how (and why) you can protect traffic on its way to the CDN.
August 25, 2016

Sponsoring the Tor project with content delivery services
Maarten Van Horenbeeck
Fastly has historically supported many open source projects . We're happy to announce that Fastly now provides sponsored Content Delivery for the Tor Project . TorBrowser updates are served over the Fastly network, taking load off of the Tor Project's backend servers and speeding up downloads for end users.
August 12, 2016

Fastly Security Speaker Series: Second Edition
Maarten Van Horenbeeck
In February, our Chief Security Officer Window Snyder announced the Fastly Security Speaker Series, which we created to share cutting edge security topics with the wider community. We hosted over 50 security researchers and engineers in an event focused on machine learning and reverse engineering. Today, we're happy to announce the second event in our Fastly Security Speaker Series, which will take place on May 25th from 6:00 to 8:45 pm. Join us at Fastly's San Francisco headquarters for food, drinks, and ample opportunity for good discussion with your peers in the security research community. You can register to attend here .
May 17, 2016

College competitions build strong security teams | Fastly
Maarten Van Horenbeeck
Building a great team is one of the most difficult challenges security managers encounter. Luckily, there are a few initiatives that make things easier on us, including the Information Security Talent Search (ISTS) at the Rochester Institute of Technology.
March 16, 2016