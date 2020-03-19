Mandy Sparber
Security Solutions Engineer
Mandy Sparber is a Security Solutions Engineer assisting customers with CDN configurations and enhancing their edge cloud protection. When she's not dissecting a SQL or PHP attack, Mandy enjoys traveling to locations outside of her hometown of New York City, discovering new food, and sipping on a glass of quality whiskey.
-
WAF & logging integrations added | Fastly
Mandy Sparber, Patrick Francois
Using integrations with BigQuery and Looker, we’ve created 15 chart templates that help you effectively monitor security events on your sites and applications, in real time.SecurityObservability