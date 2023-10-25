Marcus Barczak
Senior Principal Engineer, Fastly
Marcus is a Senior Principal Engineer within Fastly’s Network Systems group. He has a lifelong love of observing distributed systems in production, and uses his decades of experience to draw insight from the firehose of telemetry data that flows through the Fastly network.
-
