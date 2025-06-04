Marcus Young is a Senior Software Engineer at Fastly, where he builds tools and infrastructure that help teams move quickly and safely. He’s spent the last 15+ years working across software development, DevOps, platform engineering, and security, with a strong focus on automation and making systems easier to work with. Previously at Reddit and Zapier, he helped teams improve reliability and ship faster through better tooling and cloud infrastructure. Marcus is especially interested in the sweet spot where developer experience and security meet.