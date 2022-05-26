Margaret Arakawa holds significant experience building brands, growing businesses, and delivering revenue growth. Most recently, she was CMO at Outreach where she tripled lead generation and solidified the SaaS startup's category leadership in Sales Engagement. Margaret spent almost 20 years at Microsoft leading business strategy, product planning and product marketing and growing the global Windows, Security, and Azure businesses. She also launched the US Microsoft Surface business and grew it from inception to billions in revenue. Margaret has also been named to the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2020, and as one of 2020's 50 Influential Marketing Leaders Changing the Industry.