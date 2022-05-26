Margaret Arakawa
Chief Marketing Officer, Fastly
Margaret Arakawa holds significant experience building brands, growing businesses, and delivering revenue growth. Most recently, she was CMO at Outreach where she tripled lead generation and solidified the SaaS startup's category leadership in Sales Engagement. Margaret spent almost 20 years at Microsoft leading business strategy, product planning and product marketing and growing the global Windows, Security, and Azure businesses. She also launched the US Microsoft Surface business and grew it from inception to billions in revenue. Margaret has also been named to the Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2020, and as one of 2020's 50 Influential Marketing Leaders Changing the Industry.
Fastly talks with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team IT Director Michael Taylor | Fastly
In this interview, Fastly CMO Margaret Arakawa sits down with Michael Taylor, IT Director for Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, to discuss the role technology and security play within the Formula 1 team, as well as ways the two companies hope to work together to push the limits of innovation, performance, and the fan experience.Culture+ 3 more
Future of web app/API security: Dept. of Know Live! | Fastly
Every Thursday in March, we hosted industry thought leaders on “The Dept. of Know Live!” Web Series to chat about trends in web app and API security. Read on to learn more about our takeaways from the series, how it resonated with our audience, and where we go from here.Industry insightsSecurity