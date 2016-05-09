Mark Loewenstein
Sr. Product Marketing Manager
Mark Loewenstein is a senior product marketing manager at Fastly, where he is responsible for conveying the value of Fastly’s products and services. Mark has spent the last 10 years working for enterprise software startups in a variety of roles. His interests include product, strategy, and goldendoodles.
Fastly + Drupal: better than ever
Kimmie Nguyen, Mark Loewenstein
We’re pleased to announce the Alpha release of our Drupal 8 module, which allows for an even tighter integration with core Fastly features. We look forward to feedback from the Drupal community. For those attending DrupalCon May 9-13, swing by booth 603 to learn more.