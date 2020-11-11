Back to blog

Mark Teodoro

Principal Product Technologist, Fastly

Mark is a Principal Product Technologist at Fastly where he focuses on product and technology strategy and evangelism.

  • Serving Dynamic Content with a Modern CDN

    Using a powerful, modern CDN that provides instant cache invalidation and real-time analytics allows for edge-first application architectures that improve personalization, performance, and protection.

  • The power of serverless, 72 times over

    Serverless technology has been making developers’ lives easier for years, but those benefits had yet to extend to end users. This is the true promise of edge serverless — enabling developers to solve for both operational overhead and a performant, consistent user experience, simultaneously.

