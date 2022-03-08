Matt Torrisi is a Manager of Sales Engineering at Fastly working on the Account Management team to help bring performance and security to some of the largest brands on the internet. His 10 plus-year career has brought him around the world, preaching defense-in-depth security and resilient architecture for internet infrastructure. When not working, Matt can be found in the kitchen of his farmhouse, cooking dinner in quantities disproportionate to the guest list, likely supervised by his three cats.