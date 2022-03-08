Matt Torrisi
Manager, Sales Engineering - Enterprise, Fastly
Matt Torrisi is a Manager of Sales Engineering at Fastly working on the Account Management team to help bring performance and security to some of the largest brands on the internet. His 10 plus-year career has brought him around the world, preaching defense-in-depth security and resilient architecture for internet infrastructure. When not working, Matt can be found in the kitchen of his farmhouse, cooking dinner in quantities disproportionate to the guest list, likely supervised by his three cats.
-
Using cURL to Test Origin Server Responses
Matt Torrisi
Curl, or cURL, is a utility that’s shipped by default on operating systems like MacOS and many Linux distributions that allows you to send an HTTP request to a URL and receive the result. In this post, we’ll walk you through how to use the tool to test an origin server’s response.EngineeringPerformance
-
Defense-in-Depth Security for Web Apps | Fastly
Matt Torrisi
While there’s no magic answer to stop all cyberattacks, there are a number of principles used in a defense-in-depth strategy that can be put in place ahead of a possible attack to limit its impact.Security