Matthew is a Senior Security Researcher at Fastly, focusing on vulnerability research, web application attacks, and developing protections. Matthew is an active contributor to several open source security tools including the Metasploit Framework and Nuclei, and is passionate about sharing research with the security community.

CVE-2025-29927: Authorization Bypass in Next.js Matthew Mathur, Fastly Security Research Team A critical Next.js Vulnerability (CVE-2025-29927) lets attackers bypass authorization. Protect your applications now. March 26, 2025 Security

Active exploitation of unauthenticated stored XSS vulnerabilities in WordPress Plugins Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 2 more We have observed active exploitation attempts targeting three high-severity CVEs: CVE-2024-2194, CVE-2023-6961, and CVE-2023-40000. May 29, 2024 Security Industry insights

CVE-2023-30534: Insecure Deserialization in Cacti prior to 1.2.25 Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur We have discovered two instances of insecure deserialization in Cacti versions prior to 1.2.25, tracked as CVE-2023-30534. October 03, 2023 Security

Back to Basics: Directory Traversal Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur In this post, we'll explore the application vulnerability directory traversal. What is it and how can you protect your apps from it? August 22, 2023 Security

Network Effect Threat Report: Uncovering the power of collective threat intelligence Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more Announcing the Network Effect Threat Report, Fastly’s threat intelligence report with insights based on unique data from April to June of 2023 August 03, 2023 Security + 2 more

Back to Basics: OS Command Injection Fastly Security Research Team, Matthew Mathur What is an OS Command Injection? In this blog, we'll explore the web application vulnerability, OS Command Injection, and how to prevent it. July 11, 2023 Security

CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability Fastly Security Research Team, Simran Khalsa, + 3 more What you need to know about CVE-2023-34362: Progress MOVEit Transfer SQL Injection Vulnerability June 09, 2023 Security