Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Matthew Vandenbossche

Tech Lead

As Tech Lead at Sleeping Duck, Matthew deals with anything tech related, including developing the website and internal systems to make sure Sleeping Duck is as cutting edge and efficient as possible.

  • How Sleeping Duck survived Shark Tank

    Matthew Vandenbossche

    Fastly customer Sleeping Duck appeared on Shark Tank in July 2017, which sparked a sudden influx of traffic to their site. In the following post, Tech Lead Matthew Vandenbossche discusses how they prepared for the event, and how Fastly helped.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025