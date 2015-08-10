Mehdi is the founder and CEO of Catchpoint, the fastest-growing Web Performance Monitoring Solution. The Catchpoint vision is to provide the best IT analytics & intelligence to help companies improve their end user performance and keep an eye on their infrastructure and vendors. Before Catchpoint, Mehdi spent 10+ years at DoubleClick and Google, where he was responsible for Quality of Services, buying, building, deploying and using various internal and external monitoring solutions to keep an eye on the DART infrastructure delivering billions of transactions a day using thousands of servers, routers, and various other web performance systems.