Michael May
Integration Engineer
Michael May is an integration engineer at Fastly, co-founder of CDN Sumo (acquired by Fastly), and a recent transplant to San Francisco from Austin. Before Fastly and CDN Sumo, Michael worked extensively with JRuby at HomeAway, avidly trying to bring Ruby into their highly Java-centric ecosystem.
Improvements to our Heroku add-on
Michael May
Heroku customers now have greater control and visibility of their Fastly service, with full access to the Fastly configuration panel, a command-line plugin for the Heroku toolbelt, and a revamp of our Heroku add-on pricing plans.
Accelerating Rails, Part 2: Dynamic HTTP Caching
Michael May
In the second part of our series on accelerating Rails, I'll cover configuration of a few Fastly features, Varnish and Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), and strategies for caching dynamic content that are targeted towards the Rails developer.Performance
Accelerating Rails, Part 1: Built-in Caching
Michael May
Caching is one strategy that helps ease scaling pains that I often see Rails developers overlooking. Starting out with caching can be confusing, because terms and documentation can be convoluted, especially if you’re not an expert.Performance