Michael May is an integration engineer at Fastly, co-founder of CDN Sumo (acquired by Fastly), and a recent transplant to San Francisco from Austin. Before Fastly and CDN Sumo, Michael worked extensively with JRuby at HomeAway, avidly trying to bring Ruby into their highly Java-centric ecosystem.

Improvements to our Heroku add-on Michael May Heroku customers now have greater control and visibility of their Fastly service, with full access to the Fastly configuration panel, a command-line plugin for the Heroku toolbelt, and a revamp of our Heroku add-on pricing plans. April 19, 2016

Accelerating Rails, Part 2: Dynamic HTTP Caching Michael May In the second part of our series on accelerating Rails, I'll cover configuration of a few Fastly features, Varnish and Varnish Configuration Language (VCL), and strategies for caching dynamic content that are targeted towards the Rails developer. January 09, 2015 Performance