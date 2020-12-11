Michael Sabbota
Sr. Security Solutions Architect
As a senior solutions security architect at Fastly, Mike focuses on customer security strategies to reduce risk while delivering performant applications. He brings more than 20 years experience in information security to his role and has held security architecture, engineering, and leadership roles for Arbor Networks, Liberty Mutual, and ADP. In his spare time, you can find Mike on the ice playing hockey — unless it's September when you will find him in Munich for his annual pilgrimage to Oktoberfest.
