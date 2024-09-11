Natalie works on the content marketing team, driving strategies and collateral to elevate Fastly's brand. Natalie has worked in content and strategy, targeting technical audiences in security and software, at organizations including Synopsys and Keysight Technologies.

The History of DDoS Natalie Lightner, David King Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention. November 25, 2024 Security DevOps

2024 US Elections Threat Landscape David King, Natalie Lightner With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft. November 04, 2024 Security

Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance Natalie Lightner Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy. October 30, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance

Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform Natalie Lightner Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization. October 03, 2024 Platform Edge network

Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies Natalie Lightner Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights. September 24, 2024 CDN & Delivery Performance