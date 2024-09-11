Back to blog

Natalie Lightner

Senior Content Marketing Manager

Natalie works on the content marketing team, driving strategies and collateral to elevate Fastly's brand. Natalie has worked in content and strategy, targeting technical audiences in security and software, at organizations including Synopsys and Keysight Technologies.

  • The History of DDoS

    Natalie Lightner, David King

    Discover the impact of DDoS attacks on businesses. Learn how these disruptions can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and the importance of prevention.

    Security
    DevOps

  • 2024 US Elections Threat Landscape

    David King, Natalie Lightner

    With the election nearing, businesses face heightened risks from cybercriminals. Discover strategies to safeguard against phishing, DDoS attacks, and data theft.

    Security

  • Optimizing your multi-CDN infrastructure to improve performance

    Natalie Lightner

    Learn how a multi-CDN infrastructure can, and should be, optimized for performance. Get tips from Fastly on considerations to evaluate against your current content delivery strategy.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • Three Key Insights to Vetting an Edge Cloud Platform

    Natalie Lightner

    Discover how migrating to an advanced Edge Cloud platform can enhance performance, security, and innovation while reducing latency and costs for your organization.

    Platform
    Edge network

  • Three Key CDN Optimization Strategies

    Natalie Lightner

    Enhance your organization's web and application performance by evaluating your CDN strategy. Learn about advanced caching, origin offload, and real-time insights.

    CDN & Delivery
    Performance

  • A Look at Global CDN Performance in China

    Natalie Lightner

    Learn the importance of selecting the right CDN provider for a high-speed digital experience in China.

    Performance
    CDN & Delivery
