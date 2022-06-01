I first developed an interest in programming in my early teens, making text-based adventure games in QBasic. After completing my degree in 2020, I stumbled out of the pandemic directly into the newly transformed fully remote world of work. My beginnings were in fintech at Investec, working on their digital risk management platform. In August ‘21 I accepted an offer to join the Guardian; where I have been working on their identity platform migration. Outside of work I contribute to the Great British Public Toilet Map, an open source project dedicated to helping people find toilets across the UK. You can find me tweeting about life and work @olliethinks.