Omar enjoys working to secure companies that play a big role in people's lives. He started as an early hire on the Etsy security team to keep the marketplace secure so handmade and vintage sellers could transact safely. At OkCupid, he worked to help people find love without having to feel like their information was at risk. Now, at Betterment, he makes sure people can rest easy knowing their money is in good hands. He used to collect sneakers, once owning over 50 pairs. Today, he wears the same pair of boots everywhere and collects plants instead.