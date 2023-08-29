Owen Kirshner
Legal Director focusing on product, privacy, and IP, Fastly
Owen Kirshner is a Legal Director for Fastly, responsible for Product, Privacy, and Intellectual Property matters. Previously, Owen worked at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP representing technology companies. Owen earned his BA from Tufts University and his JD from NYU.
Fastly Participates in the EU-US Data Privacy Framework
Fastly is committed to ensuring safe and secure data transfers, which is why we are active participants in the new EU-US Data Privacy Framework (DPF).