Ozgur Savas is currently the Sr. Director of EMEA Sales Engineering at Fastly. Ozgur is an established technology leader with over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity and networking industries, having held senior technical leadership roles at Fastly, Cloudflare, Zscaler, Meraki, and Cisco. He is working with Enterprise and Media clients focusing on Web & API Security and Performance, Bot and AI threat protection, and DDoS mitigation, to bring a pragmatic, real-world perspective to securing modern, high-performing, and scalable applications.

