Ozgur Savas
Sr. Director, Sales Engineering, EMEA
Ozgur Savas is currently the Sr. Director of EMEA Sales Engineering at Fastly. Ozgur is an established technology leader with over 25 years of experience in the cybersecurity and networking industries, having held senior technical leadership roles at Fastly, Cloudflare, Zscaler, Meraki, and Cisco. He is working with Enterprise and Media clients focusing on Web & API Security and Performance, Bot and AI threat protection, and DDoS mitigation, to bring a pragmatic, real-world perspective to securing modern, high-performing, and scalable applications.
Multi-CDN: A Critical Decision for a Resilient Architecture
Learn why Multi-CDN is a critical architecture for resilience & performance. Explore DNS, Layer 7, CDN chaining, and client-side steering with Fastly.