Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Paolo Alvarado

Senior Manager of Technical Operations, Fastly

Paolo Alvarado is a Senior Manager of Technical Operations at Fastly. Paolo has over 10 years of experience working with content delivery networks in customer-facing and behind-the-scenes roles. Paolo joined Fastly to help build out the Fastly Tokyo office before moving into network operations. Currently, he manages a team of Network and System Operation engineers to meet the challenges of building and running a large scale network.

Fastly
© Fastly 2025