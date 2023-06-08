Paolo Alvarado
Senior Manager of Technical Operations, Fastly
Paolo Alvarado is a Senior Manager of Technical Operations at Fastly. Paolo has over 10 years of experience working with content delivery networks in customer-facing and behind-the-scenes roles. Paolo joined Fastly to help build out the Fastly Tokyo office before moving into network operations. Currently, he manages a team of Network and System Operation engineers to meet the challenges of building and running a large scale network.
