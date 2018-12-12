Pat Hickey
Principal Software Engineer, Fastly
Pat Hickey is a principal software engineer on Fastly's isolation team. Previously, he worked on operating systems and compilers for safety-critical systems.
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Pat Hickey, Chris Fallin, + 1 more
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to provide sandbox security functionality.Industry insights+ 3 more
Fastly and devs invest in WebAssembly | Fastly
Pat Hickey
WebAssembly is helping to lay the foundation for the future of edge computing. And together with the Bytecode Alliance and the developer community at large, we’re investing in new technologies to make WebAssembly easier and more performant.WebAssemblyCompute
How Lucet and Wasmtime make a stronger compiler, together
Pat Hickey
In our latest Bytecode Alliance initiative, we’re working to marry the benefits of Lucet and Wasmtime — ultimately creating a more seamless, secure, and speedy WebAssembly runtime and compiler.WebAssemblyCompute
Lucet Takes WebAssembly Beyond the Browser | Fastly
Pat Hickey
Today, we're thrilled to announce the open sourcing of Lucet, our native WebAssembly compiler and runtime. WebAssembly is a technology created to enable web browsers to safely execute programs at near-native speeds, and it's been shipping in the four major browsers since early 2017.Engineering+ 2 more
Edge programming with Rust and WebAssembly
Pat Hickey
Take a developer deep dive into Terrarium, our multi-language, browser-based editor and deployment platform at the edge. Learn how to compile Rust programs to WebAssembly right on your local machine, interact with the Terrarium system, and explore some applications we’ve built with it.Engineering+ 2 more