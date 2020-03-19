Patrick Francois
Security Solutions Architect
Patrick Francois is a Security Solutions Architect at Fastly, focusing on the implementation of the Fastly Edge Security Solutions products to protect the most popular web applications on the internet. When he's not fighting against the latest cybersecurity trends and web exploits, he can be found travelling around the world, hiking, and trying all sorts of culinary specialities.
