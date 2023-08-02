Peter Teichman
Senior Principal Software Engineer, Fastly
Peter is a Senior Principal Software Engineer at Fastly, specializing in the customer metrics pipeline, and with expertise in image processing and edge applications. Peter enjoys playing with perceptions of time, creating sounds, and engaging with the weird internet. He enjoys everyday nature: rooftop ravens, beach succulents, and notable hills.
Origin Offload: A measure of CDN efficiency for reducing egress cost
Monique Barbanson, Peter Teichman, + 2 more
Cache hit ratio shouldn't be the only metric you use to understand CDN performance. In this post, we'll explore the importance of Origin Offload.CDN & DeliveryPerformance
Cache Hit Ratio (CHR) as a security metric
Peter Teichman
The Cache Hit Ratio has usually been understood as a performance metric, but there are also serious security benefits that come with improving your CHR!SecurityPerformance