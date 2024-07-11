Ping Hu
Staff Software Engineer - Edge Apps, Fastly
Ping is a software engineer focused on image processing and bringing functionality to the edge on Fastly's compute platform. She previously worked in infrastructure at Dropbox. In her spare time she likes to practice Russian.
Level up your images: JPEG XL now supported by Image Optimizer
Learn more about how Fastly's Image Optimizer works with JPEG XL to significantly reduce image size without losing data or impacting performance.CDN & DeliveryPerformance