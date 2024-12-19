Puja Jaspal is our Chief People Officer, leading all aspects of human resources including global strategy, employee experience, learning and development, talent acquisition, organizational development, compensation and benefits, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. Recognized as one of the Top 100 Women of Influence in the Bay Area, Jaspal previously served as Senior Vice President, People & Communities at Cisco, where she helped shape the evolution of Cisco’s workforce. During her time at Cisco, Jaspal led the talent strategy team which drove the company’s transformation in Engineering and Corporate Functions, representing 40,000+ employees and contractors globally. With a vision for building inclusive teams that accelerate innovation, Jaspal is known for being a transformation change agent, and holds more than 20 years of experience across B2C and B2B companies. Prior to Cisco, Jaspal served as SVP, Global Talent and Global Technology HR at Visa and held several senior HR leadership roles at Google, including leading HR Business Partners for Product Management and the Chrome & Apps division.