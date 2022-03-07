During her time as Twitter’s VP & CISO, Rinki led efforts to protect Twitter’s information and technology assets and advised the company’s product innovations in the security space. Previously, she was at the forefront of developing cutting-edge online security infrastructure at IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Intuit, eBay, Walmart.com, and PG&E. She has served on the development team for the ISACA book, “Creating a Culture of Security” by Stephen Ross, and has led the development of the first set of national cybersecurity badges and curriculum for the Girl Scouts of USA.