Robert Gibson
Security Product Management, Fastly
Rob manages the Fastly Secure Web Apps and APIs team, where he leads the product management of NGWAF, bot mitigation, and API security products. Rob joined Fastly via the Signal Sciences acquisition, where he helped bring to market their Advanced Rate Limiting product among others. Prior to that, Rob got his start in cybersecurity with Symantec Corporation where he worked on IAM.
Private Access Tokens and the Future of Anti-Fraud
Robert Gibson
Learn how the new authorization protocol, Private Access Tokens, is changing how DevOps teams and security professionals fight against fraudulent activity:PrivacySecurity