Sam Perlman
Sr. Manager, Tech Recruiting
Sam runs technical recruiting at Fastly. She’s passionate about candidate experience, I&D, and overall process efficiency. She’s been similarly focused on building and managing technical recruiting teams throughout her career at companies like Airbnb and Venmo. And in true San Francisco fashion, she’s a former startup CEO, rock climbs, snowboards, takes her dog, Leni, to Fort Funston, and owns a guitar she doesn’t know how to play.
-
Supporting women today and tomorrow | Fastly
Sam Perlman
The tech industry isn’t exactly known for gender inclusivity. We’re taking action to make progress, and committed to more equitable results for our employees and our community as a whole. See how we’re revisiting our recruiting practices to be more inclusive, and how we’re celebrating Women’s History Month together.Culture