Back to blog
Sandeep Sadasivuni
ISV Customer Engineer, Google Cloud
Sandeep is an ISV Customer Engineer with a focus on driving Technical GTM for Build Partners on Google Cloud. Previously, Sandeep developed Gen AI cloud partnerships at Google by guiding service partners illustrate how Google Cloud services can help customers innovate, bring Gen AI solutions to market faster, differentiate, and create new revenue streams.
-
Fast, Fresh, and Scalable: Ecommerce Delivery with Fastly on Google Cloud
Speed up ecommerce at scale. Learn how Fastly on Google Cloud delivers fresh, dynamic ecommerce content at global scale.