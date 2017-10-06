Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
Offensive Security Engineer, Fastly
As an Offensive Security Engineer at Fastly, Sandra conducts security reviews for core infrastructure, researches security vulnerabilities, and analyzes the design of the network to make sure Fastly provides a secure edge for the biggest online platforms in the world. Additionally, partnering with University of California, Davis, she developed and delivered the Coursera course for "Identifying Security Vulnerabilities." Before joining Fastly, Sandra was a software developer with experience in system-level software development. She has a B.Eng in Electrical and Biomedical Engineering from McMaster University.
-
Inside Fastly: a look at our vulnerability remediation process
Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
In this post, we present a look at our vulnerability remediation and engineering team and how they were able to roll out a recent fix for a QUIC/H2O vulnerability in under two weeks.EngineeringSecurity
-
Cranelift vetted for secure sandboxing in Compute@Edge | Fastly
Pat Hickey, Chris Fallin, + 1 more
Alongside the Bytecode Alliance, Fastly’s WebAssembly team recently led a rigorous security assessment of Cranelift, an open-source, next-generation code generator for use in WebAssembly to provide sandbox security functionality.Industry insights+ 3 more
-
Deliberate practice in information security
Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe
Deliberate practice is the act of performing a set of tasks that are just slightly more difficult than what you’re used to, so you can get better at a specific activity and move from a novice to an experienced practitioner. In this post, Security Engineer Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe walks us through the art of deliberate practice, offering tips for novices and mentors alike.SecurityEngineering