Sandra Escandor-O’Keefe

Offensive Security Engineer, Fastly

As an Offensive Security Engineer at Fastly, Sandra conducts security reviews for core infrastructure, researches security vulnerabilities, and analyzes the design of the network to make sure Fastly provides a secure edge for the biggest online platforms in the world. Additionally, partnering with University of California, Davis, she developed and delivered the Coursera course for "Identifying Security Vulnerabilities." Before joining Fastly, Sandra was a software developer with experience in system-level software development. She has a B.Eng in Electrical and Biomedical Engineering from McMaster University.

