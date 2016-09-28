Seth Vargo
Director of Technical Advocacy, HashiCorp
Seth Vargo is the Director of Technical Advocacy at HashiCorp. Previously, Seth worked at Chef (Opscode), CustomInk, and a few Pittsburgh-based startups. He the author of Learning Chef and is passionate about reducing inequality in technology. When he is not writing, working on open source, or speaking at conferences, Seth enjoys spending time with his friends and advising non-profits. He loves all things bacon.
Automating Fastly with Terraform
Seth Vargo
HashiCorp’s Director of Technical Advocacy discusses Terraform, their tool for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure safely and efficiently, and how they use it to codify Fastly configurations.DevOps+ 3 more