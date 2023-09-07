Shiloh Heurich
Staff Security Engineer focusing on applied cryptography, public key infrastructure, and security product engineering, Fastly
Shiloh Heurich has a rich background in cryptographic engineering, digital identity, and security architecture. Prior to Fastly, Shiloh worked at organizations such as Apple, NASA, Salesforce, and Twitter. Shiloh holds degrees in Engineering and Computer Science from the University of Maryland.
How we built a better TLS certification authority
How we built a better TLS certification authority

Shiloh Heurich

Managing certificates can be a timely process but thanks to Fastly's CA, Certainly, it just got a lot simpler. Take a deep dive into how it came to be.